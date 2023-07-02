Actress Akanksha Puri was eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Contestants Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri were nominated. Abhishek is currently the captain of the house and received the most votes. Jiya and Akansha were in danger and eventually, Salman announced Akanksha's name for eviction. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Jad's Emotional Meltdown at Breakfast Table Shocks Contestants!.

