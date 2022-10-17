Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen are ALL set to return to the brand new season of Breathe Into The Shadows. The makers have dropped the official poster of the show featuring Abhishek Bachchan with a premiere date announcement. Breathe Into The Shadows arrives of Amazon Prime Video on November 9. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Announced! Makers Drop Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan’s Intense Look From the Amazon Show.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)