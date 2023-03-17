Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur took to Instagram today and dropped a few happy clicks from her haldi ceremony. The photos from the pre-wedding festivities also features her man Nikhil Patel and kids. Dalljiet and Nikhil can be seen in yellow colour co-ordinated outfits for the rituals. Check out their ah-mazing pics below. Dalljiet Kaur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Poses With Family in These Beautiful Pics From Her Mehndi Ceremony.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel Haldi Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

