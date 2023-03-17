Dalljiet Kaur would be marrying Nikhil Patel on March 18. The bride-to-be has dropped pictures from the pre-wedding festivity and they are simply beautiful. Dalljiet has shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony and its showcases her emotional moments with her family, including son Jaydon. Bride-to-Be Dalljiet Kaur Celebrates Bachelorette Party With BFF Karishma Tanna and Others (Watch Video).

Dalljiet Kaur Mehndi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)