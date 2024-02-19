Divya Agarwal will marry Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, and the celebrations have already begun with a cocktail night on February 18. Videos from her mehendi ceremony have now surfaced and show the Bigg Boss OTT star adorning her hand with a beautiful mehendi, posing in traditional attire with Apurva. The couple share tender moments as Apura holds her close and kisses her head. The duo is also seen dancing together as they are clicked by paps. See the video below! It's Official! Divya Agarwal to Tie the Knot With Fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20 (Watch Video).

Divya Agarwal Shows Her Mehendi As She Gets Papped With Apurva Padgaonkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

