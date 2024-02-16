Divya Agarwal, known as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for her wedding! Engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar since 2020, Divya recently revealed their wedding date in an interaction with the paparazzi. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on February 20, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Divya's residence in Chembur. Excitingly, fans can expect a glimpse of their pre-wedding festivities with a video scheduled to drop on February 17. Divya Agarwal to Marry Fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar; Check Out Their Wedding Announcement Video.

Divya Agarwal to Marry Apurva on February 20:

