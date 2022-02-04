Karishma Tanna who is all set to marry businessman Varun Bangera on February 5 looked pretty at her Mehendi function today. In a viral video, the bride-to-be can be seen dancing with her man. Both of them looked cute together. While Tanna was seen in yellow attire, Varun opted for a maroon desi wear.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)