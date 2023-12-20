Television actor Shrenu Parikh and long-time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre are basking in pre-wedding bliss! Just days before their December wedding, the couple shared the vibrant joy of their sangeet ceremony with the world. A beautiful video from the event has gone viral, capturing Shrenu in captivating ethnic attire as she serenades Akshay with the soulful song "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye." Check it out! Salman Khan is Quite a Mama's Boy as Tiger 3 Star Escorts Salma Khan to Her Car Post Sohail Khan's Birthday Party (Watch Video).

Shrenu Parikh At Her Sangeet Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Style Story 🦋 (@starstylestory)

