Brooklyn Nine-Nine signed off on Thursday (September 16) with a perfect finale that guaranteed us that Jake and the squad would always be a part of each other’s lives, no matter what. And, fans couldn't keep calm after such an amazing ending of the comedy series. It's really hard to say goodbye to a much-loved show like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so fans are emotional as it finishes with such a beautiful note. Here's how fans of the popular show are reacting with the final season. Have a look.

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below:

You Will Be Missed!!

So that's how it ends...#Brooklyn99 you will be missed <3 pic.twitter.com/mavKnwkml3 — Inshaf Caffoor (@inshafcaffoor) September 17, 2021

Brilliant!!

Brooklyn Nine Nine finale was perfect Honestly flawless and brilliant way to end a brilliant show#Brooklyn99 #ninenine #B99 — H (@nocontextn7) September 17, 2021

So Perfect!!

just watched the #Brooklyn99 finale and have been sobbing for 15 minutes 🤪 that was so perfect — em 👻🍦no mourners no funerals (@em_liv_) September 17, 2021

What An Adventure!!

What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99 — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 17, 2021

Unbelievable!!

i still can’t believe brooklyn 99 is ending tonight im gonna miss the most relatable,funniest show with the best characters ever so much. pic.twitter.com/UGZQwe2UJl — zeynep (@judesbrekker) September 16, 2021

Perfect Ending!!

I would like to say thank you to everyone involved on this show. #Brooklyn99 is a big part of my life and I think it will be forever. This was the perfect ending for the show that gave me so many happy moments. So, thank you again. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Stt6gULxQN — best of andy (@badpostandy) September 17, 2021

Comforting!!

Left teary eyed as I bid goodbye to #Brooklyn99. The show couldn’t have had such a beautiful ending. I don’t take TV shows personally but B99 was always comforting. On bad days. On days where I felt the worst. Thank you team #B99, y’all were the best 💛 pic.twitter.com/utGNZ3pNZ9 — Sanaa (@SanaaSpeaks) September 17, 2021

