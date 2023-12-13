Actor Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61. He was a two-time Emmy-winning star known for his roles in series such as Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, considered to be some of the epic series in Hollywood. As his TV career expanded, he continued to appear in feature films, taking on roles in City of Angels, Frequency, and Poseidon. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Eight Trailer: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Team Return To Make the Audience Laugh for One Last Time (Watch Video).

Andre Braugher Dies At 61:

Andre Braugher, known for 'Homicide: Life On The Street' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' has died at the age of 61.

