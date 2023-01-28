Actress Chahatt Khanna has made some shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In an interview to ETimes she revealed that he introduced himself as the nephew of late Jayalalithaa. Chahatt revealed how she was trapped in the name of attending a school event in Delhi and ended up in Tihar jail. About the meet up she stated, “He was dressed in a fancy shirt, had sprayed on a lot of perfume, and was wearing a gold chain. He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalithaa. He said he had been arrested in an EVM-tampering case during elections, but was being given VIP treatment in jail. He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me. I was frantic and told him, ‘Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it’s an event.’ Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying.” Extortion Case: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Close Aide Pinky Irani Arrested.

Chahatt Khanna About Sukesh Chandrasekhar

