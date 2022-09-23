What an episode! Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya serial fans were definitely not ready for an overdose of GiTya moments. GiTya is a sweet moniker given to the show’s lead couple, Ginny and Aditya, played by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi. As ardent viewers of the daily soap, you would know Ginny survived a major attack, and her husband is ensuring everything in his power to help her heal from this traumatic episode. Karan Wahi as Aditya Raj Singh has earned himself the ‘best husband’ tag with how he is seen taking care of Ginny. In the latest episode, Aditya calms Ginny down as she struggles with nightmares. They also shared their ‘first hug.’ The two also beautifully portrayed one of ITV’s most cliche romantic tropes - male lead tying dori of female lead’s dress. Karan and Niyati’s effortless chemistry adds more to these scenes feel fans. Let’s look at how netizens are reacting to Channa Mereya’s latest episode.

Who Is Going to Fall in Love First? Aditya or Ginny?

Karan and Niyati Make Great Pair On-Screen

More than romance , it’s actually how every scene has it’s thought behind it . He slept beside her to make sure she won’t panic when she gets up , made sure everything she eats is safe , helped her with the dressing , put her to sleep . BASICS🥺🫶🏻 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/Dv6fMw0GtM — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) September 23, 2022

HOT

This was so soft or hot idk but my babies are serving the best 🔥💘#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/rztWsp3ml5 — 𝓙. (@ektara03) September 23, 2022

Special Moment For GiTya Fans

Gitya understood the assignment 🌚 Slow burn ✅ Drama ✅ Romance ✅ Light hearted scenes ✅ THE BALANCE IN THE EPISODES IS JUST CRAZY 🫶🏽 you people deserve the highest trp bro 😭#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/PEgaQaHw56 — Kayathre (@kayaaaaa00) September 23, 2022

Aditya and Ginny Share Their First Hug

THEY FRICKING HUGGED, she grabbed him so quick & he held her😭 Siri play “banjaara”#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/Dh4tjQn5z1 — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 23, 2022

Aditya Be Cooking For Ginny

So good to see chef Adi back! 😍 Men who cook for their wives when they fall sick. >#ChannaMereya | #KaranWahi pic.twitter.com/YVT7gxHbmX — ꪀ (@nainadakusoor) September 23, 2022

