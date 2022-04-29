Post her surgery, Chhavi Mittal is being pampered by her friends in the hospital. The actress took to Instagram to share a video showing how her friends combed her hair, made her tea and spoiled her post her surgery. Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; TV Actress Shares a Strong Appreciation Post on Instagram.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)