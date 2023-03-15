Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to release on Netflix from March 24, we all know that. Recently, Yami shared a video where both are actors are ready to read the scripts again but things go wrong. They are debating over the scripts plot during script reading session. If you have not yet checked the video, then go ahead check it here. Yami captioned it with, "Starting a petition to help Sunny read scripts better. #TeamHijack raise your hands.'' Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal’s Heist Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on March 24 (View Poster).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

