Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal is all set to share screen space in upcoming heist thriller titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The makers have dropped a new poster and shared that the film is all set to be premiered on Netflix on March 24. The poster features the lead characters all tensed as the plane they travelled in gets hijacked. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga First Look Out! Netflix India Shares BTS Glimpses of Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Premiere Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Watch The Teaser Of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Below:

