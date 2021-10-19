Diary of a Wimpy Kid trailer is out! Greg Heffley is a skinny ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans on how to be rich and famous, in the video it shows that he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable besty Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. The trailer seems super interesting and promises some beautiful adventure scenes.The animated coming-of-age flick will release on Disney+ on December 3.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)