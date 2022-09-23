Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in 2020. The 24-year-old, known for his roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Riverdale, was given life sentence in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on September 21. He would not be eligible for parole for 14 years as he pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Ryan admitted that he shot his mother in the back of her head. R Kelly Case: American Singer Found Guilty in Child Pornography Trial in Chicago.

Ryan Grantham Gets Life Imprisonment

'Riverdale' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in Canadian prison for fatally shooting his mother in 2020, and will not be eligible for parole for 14 years. https://t.co/Bf0YrqnS4e — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)