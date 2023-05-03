Disha Parmar is all set to be seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3. The actress who had quit the second season of BALH in January 2023, has now confirmed that she's returning with a completely new character to the show's third season. Parmar told ETimes that she had no plans of returning to the show until recently. Nakuul Mehta Confirms Quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Says 'I Will Miss Playing Ram'.

Disha Parmar in BALH 3:

