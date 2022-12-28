TV actor Nakuul Mehta who essays the role of Ram in Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has finally spoken about quitting the Sony TV show. In a conversation with HT, he said it's 'been a satisfying, enriching and fulfilling journey' to be part of the daily soap and it's the right time for him to go. We are sure his fans will miss him and how! Check out the full interview below. Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar Quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? What Happens to Ram and Priya’s Love Story?

Nakuul Mehta Quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

