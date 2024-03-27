Actress Disha Parmar is enjoying her parenthood as a mother to her sweet daughter, Navya Vaidya. Recently, she delighted fans with heartwarming Instagram pictures of her and Navya, expressing her joy at the changing season and wanting to dress Navya in spring attire. Disha's post radiated love as she tenderly held Navya, showering her affectionately and planting a gentle kiss on her cheeks. The adorable moments captured the hearts of her followers, showcasing the special bond between mother and daughter. See a glimpse of their precious moments below! Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Share Adorable Post for Their 'Blessing’ Navya As She Turns Five-Month-Old (View Pics).

Disha Parmar's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

