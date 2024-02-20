TV couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are celebrating the fifth-month birthday of their daughter Navya. The duo shared a sweet picture of Navya on their Instagram stories to mark the milestone. Rahul expressed his love for Navya, calling her his blessing. Meanwhile, Disha observed how fast Navya grew, noting that five months had passed. The couple welcomed Navya into their lives on September 20 last year, and their joy continues to grow as they watch their little one grow. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Munchkin Navya Looks Cute as Button in Pink-White Frock (See Pics).

