Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has confirmed that she has been approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's second season. The original serial had Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead role. In an interview with ETimes, she said, “Yes, I have been offered the show but everything is under the initial stage. Nothing has been finalised till now."

Divyanka Tripathi:

