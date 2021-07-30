Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is not doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. Earlier, it was reported that she was approached for the daily soap, and talks are in the initial stage. Now, during a live chat with fans along with husband Vivek Dahiya, she admitted to giving a look test for BALH 2 but mentioned that she didn't connect with the character and so rejected the same. Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Being Approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Says ‘Talks Are in Initial Stage.

"I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2." she said. FYI, she is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka Tripathi:

