Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. In the midst of rising COVID-19 cases in India, a report in TellyChakkar suggests that the creator of hit show Naagin is diagnosed with the deadly bug. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is still awaited. Mahhi Vij Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actress Feels Heartbroken to Be Away From Her Daughter (Watch Video).

Ekta Kapoor Is COVID Positive:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)