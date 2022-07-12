The much-awaited nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced today, July 12. One can watch the Emmys 2022 Nominations live streaming at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET. The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be streamed live at Emmys.com or you can even watch it on the Television Academy’s live stream on YouTube. Emmy Awards Rule Revised: Dramas, Comedies Now Won't Be Determined by Their Length.

Emmys 2022 Nominations Live Streaming

This just in: @MelissaFumero and @OhSnapJBSmoove will be announcing nominations for the 74th #Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 12! Mark your calendars and watch LIVE at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET on https://t.co/WpdTUXamrc. #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/7GjQWpGDpJ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) June 30, 2022

