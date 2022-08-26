Barbie Ferreira recently confirmed that she has indeed left Euphoria and won't be returning for season three. While a reason wasn't given for the departure, many fans believed that her issues with Sam Levinson might have been the reason why she left the series. It looks like that might have actually been the case as an insider close to the cast has confirmed it. Euphoria Season 3; Barbie Ferreira Confirms Her Exit from Zendaya’s HBO Show.

Check Out the Source:

An insider close to the cast of #Euphoria alleges to @ZachSangShow that Barbie Ferreira’s departure from the series was in fact due to her issues with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. 🔗: https://t.co/SbIgIsBVO3 pic.twitter.com/CJ1H9ZB8yZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2022

