The Kapil Sharma Show makers are in legal trouble. As reported by ETimes TV, a complaint has been filed against the popular Sony TV show for showing actors under alcohol influence in one of the episodes. It is said that the complainant feels that the alcoholic act has disrespected the court.

Check It Out:

