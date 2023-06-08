Gashmeer Mahajani is known for his works in Marathi and Hindi films. The actor, who has turned 38 today, has also appeared in some of the television shows, including Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. On the occasion of his birthday today, fans have extended him heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From sharing his pictures to penning sweetest notes, check out some of the tweets below for birthday boy Gashmeer! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Gashmeer Mahajani Reveals Undergoing Rigorous Physical Training for His Show.

HBD Gashmeer Mahajani

Aww

Sweetest Note

Wishing Success And Happiness

Charming Birthday Boy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)