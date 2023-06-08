Gashmeer Mahajani is known for his works in Marathi and Hindi films. The actor, who has turned 38 today, has also appeared in some of the television shows, including Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. On the occasion of his birthday today, fans have extended him heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From sharing his pictures to penning sweetest notes, check out some of the tweets below for birthday boy Gashmeer! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Gashmeer Mahajani Reveals Undergoing Rigorous Physical Training for His Show.

HBD Gashmeer Mahajani

Happywala Birthday @Gashmeer Wishing You a splendid year ahead, with lots of love ❤️ happiness 🥰 & success in your life 🌷May God bless you with long & fruitful life ahead 🎊🎂🎊 #GashmeerMahajani HAPPY BIRTHDAY GASHMEER pic.twitter.com/teAShmPXVD — Ravati (@Ravati0205) June 8, 2023

Aww

Today is all about you . May the celebrations of this special day bring many memorable and happy moments.#GashmeerMahajani HAPPY BIRTHDAY GASHMEER — Che Zubaidah Syed (@SyedZubaidah) June 8, 2023

Sweetest Note

Let the Sunlight up your path towards success and let the gentle winds give you a slight nudge in the right direction.#GashmeerMahajani HAPPY BIRTHDAY GASHMEER — Riya (@Riya22651417) June 8, 2023

Wishing Success And Happiness

My birthday wishes for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming. May success and happiness surround you, not only on your special day but always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY GASHMEER#GashmeerMahajani pic.twitter.com/Fi9G3zYpcn — Nikhil (@Risenik) June 8, 2023

Charming Birthday Boy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)