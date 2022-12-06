The month's biggest gossip has taken a huge turn as anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been taken off air from Good Morning America. Following the news of their romance coming out as both of them were caught cheating on their partners, ABC decided to take off the hosts as they think of the relationship as an "internal and external distraction." Simone Swink Becomes Executive Producer of 'Good Morning America'.

Check Out the Tweet:

ABC has removed ‘GMA3’ anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from the air following the news about their romance, @TMZ reports. 🔗: https://t.co/gZ1HFET9nC pic.twitter.com/KBKZXVpBa7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)