Netflix's much-awaited show, Harry & Meghan has garnered mixed reactions from Twitterati. While some are lauding the series, a few have also slammed it for being one-sided. Right from shedding light on their love story to also admitting how they were treated differently by the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quite unfiltered on the show. Check out netizens' reactions to it below. Meghan Markle’s ‘Mocking’ Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Documentary Scene Draws Mixed Reactions.

'Why'

They were happy to relocate to Canada. They were happy to relocate to S. Africa. They were willing to relinquish the titles. They were willing to self fund. But it wasn’t enough to please the RF. Why? #RoyalFamily #HarryandMeganNetflix — Debbie Bolling (@bolling_debbie) December 16, 2022

'Invasive Conditions'

I didn’t expect to cry this much. Privacy is a privilege that most of us take for granted. I can’t imagine living under such invasive conditions, all because I chose to love someone and start a family….then be hated for it.#HarryandMeganNetflix — Puleng (@PuliMolete) December 16, 2022

'Unbelievable'

It’s absolutely unbelievable what Harry’s own family has done to him and Meghan. It makes me so angry the way people judge and blame her, when it’s clear she has done nothing but try to be respectful and kind. #HarryandMeganNetflix #WeLoveYouMeghan — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsmcgee) December 15, 2022

'Misogyny'

If you call out mysoginy in other cultures, you are a Hero. If you call out mysoginy and racism within the #RoyalFamily in #Britain then you are a Villain, Victum and attention seeker 🤔#HarryandMeganNetflix #HarryandMeghan #MeghanMarkIe #BritishMediaLies — Sarah Majid (@SarahSportPsy) December 16, 2022

'Therapy'

seriously !! #MeghanMarkIe need therapy she's literally living in her own world 🤣 what she did exactly as a sacrifice?? worked for 72 day ? wore super expensive clothes? bullied the staff ?? #HarryandMeghanNetflix https://t.co/fPoUWuZtQ7 — Ela (@Ela36041334) December 16, 2022

'Clowns'

#HarryandMeganNetflix is the Jerry springer show for the super rich ! There is only one way for these 2 deluded clowns... you have now told your dumb story and its time for you to fade away into oblivion #MeghanMarkIe is done with harry now, he's served his part! — Marmite (@guineapigpiglet) December 16, 2022

