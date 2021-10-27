Netflix just dropped the spine-chilling trailer of the South Korean supernatural thriller series Hellbound which is coming from Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-Ho looks absolutely promising. The trailer starts when Park Jungja (played by Kim Shin-rok) celebrates her birthday with her two young children before a dark figure looms over them to warn her that she will die in five days. Hellbound trailer also shows Jung Jinsu (played by Yoo Ah-in) stating that the supernatural phenomenon is a sign from God as a reminder for humans to 'be more righteous', and warns them that sinners will be punished for their actions. Hellbound premieres on Netflix on November 19.

Check Out Hellbound Trailer Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)