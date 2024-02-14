TV actress Hina Khan recently had a memorable visit to Kolkata, the vibrant city of joy. She shot a music video with Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui during her stay. However, Hina kept her work schedule from overshadowing her time in this culturally rich city. She took the opportunity to immerse herself in the local delights, indulging in classic Bengali sweets like Rasgulla. A highlight of her visit was enjoying a warm cup of Kullad waali chai while soaking in the stunning city view. Her Instagram stories were filled with snapshots of her fun-filled moments in Kolkata, delighting her fans with glimpses of her time in the city. Check them out below! Hina Khan Calls Her Debut Single 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' Surreal Experience.

