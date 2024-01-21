Hina Khan recently shared her joy on Instagram about reuniting with her on-screen father and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) co-star, Sanjeev Sethi, after almost seven years. In a heartfelt post, accompanied by photos of their reunion, the Hacked actress expressed the overwhelming feeling of experiencing the familiar 'fatherly warmth' once again. Captioning the pictures, she conveyed, "That fatherly warmth and vibe... can't express. It was such a heartfelt moment meeting my first on-screen father after seven years. Love always ❤️ @sethsanjeev #fatherdaughterbonds #aboutlastnight #dinnerdate." Hina Khan Calls Her Debut Single 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' Surreal Experience.

Hina Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)