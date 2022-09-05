Things are starting to get tense as the plot of House of the Dragon seems to be kicking into full force. With episode three ending in a climactic battle that saw Daemon defeat the pirates, episode four will apparently see the Rogue Prince returns to King's Landing being crowned as the King of the Narrow sea. The episode will also feature a wild accusation being thrown towards Rhaenyra, which is sure to shake up many things. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Trailer:

