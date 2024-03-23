On March 22, Elvish Yadav was granted bail after staying five days in jail in the snake venom rave party case. The lower court granted him bail for Rs 50,000, but he still was unable to go home due to a separate Gurugram assault case. On March 23, Yadav breathed a sigh of relief as he was granted bail in another case relating to Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern. Now, upon reaching home, the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner celebrated his freedom with an Instagram post showcasing his luxury cars. Have a look. Did Elvish Yadav Show Off Rented Luxury Second-Hand Cars as His Own? Arrested Influencer's Parents Make Shocking Claims on His Lifestyle (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav's First Insta Post After Getting Bail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Elvish Yadav's Instagram Story

#ElvishYadav's Insta story of returning home after 6 days ❤️ Jeena isi ka naam hain. pic.twitter.com/sbvIzlse5D — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 23, 2024

