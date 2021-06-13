If you follow Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, you will know that Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants from the latest season. However, after watching Saturday's (June 12) episode of the show, fans are pissed with the makers for chopping off Pawandeep's second performance. FYI, as per the promo, Rajan was supposed to sing two melodies, but when the episode was aired, it only showed one. This has made fans angry. Check out their reaction below.

#IndianIdol the only singer is #Pawandeeprajan rest are just screaming. HR ka suroor are yaar kya wahiyat cheez h yh..bs karo ab @SonyTV — ashish sharma (@ashush44) June 12, 2021

His two songs of 9 minutes duration was cut down to one song of 3 minutes in HR special. Uncut version is on @SonyLIV app. Can't understand why? @SonyTV #IndianIdol2021 #Suroor2021 #Pawandeeprajan @Pawandeeprajan1 #IndianIdol — Duty Libra (@atulbirdy1) June 13, 2021

Stop this biasness #IndianIdol The man who's behind the sucess of #IndianIdol2021, you are keeping him in the stand. Giving him 3 mins out of 90 is a complete act of stupidity! Give him more songs and cash more trps. @SonyTV @fremantle_india#pawandeeprajan #PawandeepRajan pic.twitter.com/GWVlaGHqVg — AH (@AH28224071) June 12, 2021

I really feel disappointed!! Why are they plotting against Pawandeep?? Why Why!! We need answers!! — B.Thapa (@feelittoloveit) June 12, 2021

Wat nonsense is going on😡😡 Only 1 song to the man who is responsible 4 giving u the majority of ur viewers #IndianIdol Shame on u @SonyTV @fremantle_india This is unbearable. U cut his 2nd song. Fans r not gonna forget that#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #PawandeepRajan — Himani Sharma 🎭 (@HimaniSharma_20) June 12, 2021

