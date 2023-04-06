Netflix's show Indian Matchmaking which saw matchmaker Sima Taparia guiding her clients for arrange marriages is back with yet another season. The makers today announced the Indian Matchmaking Season Three will be coming soon on Netflix for third season. This time it is bigger, better and with lot of expectations and drama. Indian Matchmaking Season 3 First Look Pics Out! Sima Taparia from Mumbai Will Return to ‘Manage More Expectations than Ever’ on April 21.

Check The Video Here:

Matchmaking ki koi seema nahi hoti hai. Sirf Sima Aunty hoti hai ✨ Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking arrives April 21st! pic.twitter.com/2xxx56WNt4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2023

