Indian Police Force trailer is out now, and what an action-packed trailer it is. The series marks Rohit Shetty's OTT debut, expanding his cop verse in the OTT space as well. Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the series. Things have become more hyped now as makers decided to drop the trailer for the upcoming series. Rohit Shetty's larger-than-life action sequences combined with the catchy storyline will make up for a superb viewer experience. Both Sidharth and Shilpa look brilliant in the trailer. The series will premiere on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi’s Web Series Trailer To Be Out on January 5, 2024.

Check Out the Trailer of the Indian Police Force Here:

