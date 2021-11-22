The makers of Inside Edge have dropped the trailer of its brand new season and it is an intense game of power, politics amidst the greatest show on earth, cricket. The trailer of Inside Edge season 3 showcases Richa Chadha, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Aamir Bashir in promising avatars. It gives a sneak peek into the politics of Indian cricket especially when the India v/s Pakistan cricket series is about to begin. This time the game has gotten ‘personal, deceptive and dirty’.

Watch The Trailer Of Inside Edge Season 3:

