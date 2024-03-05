Farah Khan's potluck session is back, and this time, it's serving up some spicy drama. For the unversed, a couple of weeks back when Farah shared a similar video, Malaika could be seen munching on non veg delicacies. Netizens were very quick to react to thevideo pointing out that Malaika had claimed in the past that she is a vegetarian. After the heavy backlash received on that video, Malaika is back with a befitting reply. In Farah Khan's grand finale lunch video, Malaika arrives with an all-veg feast, while others bring dishes like Khichda, Keema and Biryani. Malaika came with a twist, bringing all veg delicacies. Malaika could be seen saying, "All veg food, Farah, all veg". Arshad Warsi then asked her if she was vegetarian 5 years ago, to which Malaika hilariouslyreplied that she was also 18 few years ago. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani Claims Victory, Becomes Second Wild Card Contestant To Lift the Trophy!.

Check Out Farah Khan’s Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)