Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey on Star Plus may have gone off-air but the cast seems to have bonded amazingly well. Looks like the team had a get together and as the Kala Chashma group performance by a kitty party gang is going viral, they took the opportunity to recreate the same. The video has the netizens in splits and looks like they too had quite a gala time! Riya Bhattacharje Is ‘Disheartened’ As Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Goes Off-Air, Says ‘Will Be Back Soon’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Checkout the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Bhattacharje (@riya_bhattacharje)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)