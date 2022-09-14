A clip of young people dancing on a Bollywood number in a temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand sparked debate. The video featured a group of people grooving on 'Kala Chashma' song from the movie Baar Baar Dekho during Haridwar's Har ki Pauri Puja. Social media users criticised the viral clip and demanded action from the authorities. Meanwhile, local administration promised to take measures on receiving the complaint under 'Mission Maryada'. Kala Chashma Dance Trend: Desi Bhabhi, Indian Aunties, Cricketers and Foreigners, Viral Twerking Videos on Katrina Kaif’s Song Take Over Internet!

Complaint Received Against Youth Dancing on Kala Chashma During Har ki Pauri Puja

Uttarakhand | A video of a group of people dancing to the song "Kala Chasma" at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri goes viral On receiving a complaint, action will be taken as per 'Mission Maryada', says CO City Haridwar. pic.twitter.com/B7tWLKng4I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)