Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 finally premiered tonight at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and also streamed on the SonyLiv app. The show brought back the beloved host Amitabh Bachchan, who looked stylish as ever in his signature coat and suit. This season is extra special as it marks 25 years of the popular quiz show. With iconic KBC opening music, it added a nostalgic touch and set the perfect mood for the grand premiere. The show has evolved a lot since it first began, moving from its early days to the current era. Amitabh Bachchan started the premiere with great energy and enthusiasm, engaging the audience right away.

‘KBC 17’ Premieres With Exciting New Challenge and Lifeline

A new twist called the ‘Jaldi Five’ challenge was introduced after the traditional ‘Fastest Finger First’ round. In this new challenge, two contestants compete by giving the first five correct answers. The one who succeeds earns the chance to sit on the Hotseat and play the main quiz. Along with this, a new Silver Jubilee lifeline 'Sanket Suchak' was also introduced, adding more excitement to the game. Manavpreet Singh from Amritsar, Punjab won the Jaldi Five round and took the Hotseat for the quiz.

Manavpreet Singh’s Fun and Inspiring Moment

The episode was a delightful mix of fun, knowledge, and humour. Manavpreet showed not only his intelligence but also shared his dreams and goals. He even mentioned his dream to own a car and go on a drive with his favourite actress, Kiara Advani. Adding to the fun, he danced to Amitabh Bachchan's popular song Say Shava Shava from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 17:

Manavpreet Singh Wins INR 25 Lakh

Manavpreet played smartly and won INR 25 lakh. His confidence and knowledge truly reflected the show's famous tagline, “Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai” (Where there is wisdom, there is confidence). Amitabh praised Manavpreet’s gameplay and intellect. The question that helped Manavpreet win INR 25 lakh was: "In 2025, Vishwanath Karthikey became the youngest Indian to achieve which milestone?" The options were: A) Swim the English Channel, B) Circumnavigate the Globe, C) Climb the Seven Summits and D) Reach the North Pole. The correct answer was C) Climb the Seven Summits.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 17: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Viewers to a New Season of Beloved Quiz Show, Calling It 'Far More Than a Game Show'

‘KBC 17’ First Episode Ends on a High Note

The episode ended on a high note with smiles all around, inspiring new contestants with hope and excitement. KBC Season 17 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and is available for streaming and play-along on the SonyLiv app.

