It was on July 17, when the first episode of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was aired on Colors TV. While Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill performed amazingly well in their stunt, it was Divyanka Tripathi who was the surprise package. As not only she nailed in her first stunt but also got tagged as a finalist by the host. When Divyanka lifted the alligator in her stunt, everyone was stunned. Here, check out how netizens reacted.

Yusss!

You have left me speechless yet again , is there anything you can’t do😁,the way you handle both the crocodile & iguana was absolutely amazing,this was mind blowing performance & you nailed it,hats off to you Div you were awesome 👏🏽 @Divyanka_T #DivyankaTripathiDahiya #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/rASM4Kt4co — Candy Naicker (@candynaicker) July 18, 2021

Daredevil Bahu!

Yesterday, when @Divyanka_T Was performing, I couldn't sit still on my seat..... And I kept on screaming 😱.... Oh my Gaaaaawwwd what a performer #DivyankaTripathiDahiya #KhatronKeKhiladi11 Well done. More power to you! — Kanishka Roy Choudhary (@KanishkaRoyCho1) July 18, 2021

DT Was Fab!

Still hungover from DT's stunt last night, words fall short. I feel like a proud parent, my baccha performed her first stunt so well, she hurt herself but she never stopped. What an inspiration! @Divyanka_T #DivyankaTripathi #DivyankaTripathiDahiya #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/Qj5kzoA9rx — Alizeh (@Divyanka_myjaan) July 18, 2021

Indeed!

It Was Wow!

She is a brave and strongest khiladi in this season. When she lifted a crocodile I was shocked darti nahi hai magar rani🔥🔥. she will be the first who will go to Finale and i am sure for that❤. Hats off #DivyankaTripathiDahiya 👏👏👏@Divyanka_T — suhana (@suhana94751347) July 18, 2021

