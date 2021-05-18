While Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is reportedly to air in July 2021 on Colors TV, the contestants have started shooting for the stunt-based show in Cape Town. Now, the latest we hear is that television actor Vishal Aditya Singh is the first one to get evicted from KKK 11.

Check It Out:

Breaking #KhatronKeKhiladi11 First Elimination of #KKK is here#VishalAdityaSingh Has been Eliminated from The Show — The Khabri (@RealTheKhabri) May 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)