Director Anu Menon who helmed films like London Paris New York, Waiting, Shakuntala Devi and the Amazon Prime Video's series Four More Shorts Please, is all set to direct spy-thriller series Killing Eve Season 4. Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which is set to premiere in 2022.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

