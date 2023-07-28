Kishwer Merchant has shared some lovely photos on social media with her son Nirvair Rai. The TV actor took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures with her son, who is going to turn two next month. Kishwer is seen in a white top paired with a pink skirt and white blazer. She styled the look with gold chains and strappy white heels. "This little Jaan of Mine is going to be 2 next month. Time is just zooming , it all feels like yesterday and bammmmmm he's going to be 2. #onemothtogo [sic]," Kishwer Merchant wrote in the caption of the cute Instagram post. Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s Son Nirvair Rai’s Playtime Moments Are Too Cute To Be Missed (Watch Video).

Here's Kishwer Merchant's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

