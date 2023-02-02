Sanjay Gagnani is popularly known for his role in the show Kundali Bhagya. The TV actor who essays the role of Prithvi in the show has reportedly been injured while shooting for a scene. Reports suggest that the crew immediately called for medical assistance. Pictures of him being provided first aid have gone viral on the internet. Gurmeet Choudhary Gets Injured While Trying To Protect Wife Debina Bonnerjee From Fans Who Mobbed Her.

Sanjay Gagnani Injured

SHOCKING! Actor @SanjayRGagnani gets badly injured on sets while shooting, the crew calls for immediate medical help. Check out these shocking pictures. Follow us on @iwmbuzz#sanjaygagnani #getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/uwddNmYvXZ — IWMBuzz (@iwmbuzz) February 1, 2023

