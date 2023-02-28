Liza Malik made her Bollywood debut with "Torbaaz", and went on to feature in TV shows like Comedy Classes, Comedy Circus, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, and Dancing Queen before walking down the aisle with beau Saurabh Pathak some time ago. She is now excited to pick up her career right from where she left it. Is Uorfi Javed Approached For Lock Upp Season 2? The Actress Reveals the Truth (Watch Video).

About the kinds of projects that she is looking forward to getting into in the near future, Liza said: "I am looking forward to getting back into my normal routine. Also I won't mind learning some new things, skills that might come useful to me. I'm excited to read some interesting scripts and getting on with new projects. I'm already working on a few music collaborations." Is Soundarya Sharma Dating Bigg Boss 16 Co-Contestant Sajid Khan? Actress Reveals the Truth.

About doing music videos, she said: "There are two upcoming music videos including recreation of old song 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' with a well-known singer and other is a Punjabi song in which I am collaborating with singer Ashok Masti and one rapper."

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)