Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, Lock Upp is getting interesting with each passing day. Now, as per the new promo released, the upcoming episode will witness a huge fight between Payal Rohatgi and Saisa Shinde. The argument goes to nnext level wherein Payal comments on Saisha's breast implants, which fumes the latter. Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Asks Mandana Karimi Not to Play Woman Card.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)